 Beach Boys to Perform Drive-In Concerts This Fall - Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next What's It Like to Join the E Street Band? Morello Looks Back at His Time With Springsteen
Home Music Music News

Beach Boys to Perform Drive-In Concerts This Fall

Band will perform three consecutive shows in Southern California and Arizona

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Photo by: zz/KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 6/24/19 Bruce Johnston and Mike Love of The Beach Boys performing in concert at The Royal Albert Hall in London, England, UK.

The Beach Boys will perform three consecutive drive-in concerts this fall as part of the Concerts in Your Car series.

zz/KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

The Beach Boys are the latest band to announce drive-in concerts, with three consecutive shows set for the fall.

They’ll start in Southern California, performing at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on October 23rd and the Del Mar County Fairgrounds on October 24th. They’ll wrap up in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 25th, performing at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. The shows are part of the Concerts in Your Car series, alongside acts that include Snoop Dogg and Slightly Stoopid.

In addition to the drive-in shows, the band has several fall shows announced on their website, kicking off on September 28th in Greenville, South Carolina. More information can be found on their website.

The surviving members of the Beach Boys have been performing in two competing camps — one fronted by Mike Love and the other by Brian Wilson — since the bitter end of their reunion tour in 2012, but both groups have heavily hinted at the possibility of reuniting for a 60th-anniversary tour. 

“Oh, it will happen,” Al Jardine said in March. “We’ll probably do about 20 or 30 [shows] together next year.”

“I’m not against anything like that,” Love said in a recent Rolling Stone interview. “Anything that’s creative and done for positive reasons is good with me. We will continue thinking about stuff like that and see what we can do.”

In This Article: Beach Boys, direct, Live, Mike Love

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.