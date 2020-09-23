Beach Boys to Perform Drive-In Concerts This Fall

The Beach Boys are the latest band to announce drive-in concerts, with three consecutive shows set for the fall.

They’ll start in Southern California, performing at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on October 23rd and the Del Mar County Fairgrounds on October 24th. They’ll wrap up in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 25th, performing at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. The shows are part of the Concerts in Your Car series, alongside acts that include Snoop Dogg and Slightly Stoopid.

In addition to the drive-in shows, the band has several fall shows announced on their website, kicking off on September 28th in Greenville, South Carolina. More information can be found on their website.

The surviving members of the Beach Boys have been performing in two competing camps — one fronted by Mike Love and the other by Brian Wilson — since the bitter end of their reunion tour in 2012, but both groups have heavily hinted at the possibility of reuniting for a 60th-anniversary tour.

“Oh, it will happen,” Al Jardine said in March. “We’ll probably do about 20 or 30 [shows] together next year.”

“I’m not against anything like that,” Love said in a recent Rolling Stone interview. “Anything that’s creative and done for positive reasons is good with me. We will continue thinking about stuff like that and see what we can do.”