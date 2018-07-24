Beach Boys, Brian Wilson to Reunite for SiriusXM ‘Town Hall’

The Beach Boys’ classic lineup – including Brian Wilson – will reunite for a special Q&A session moderated by director Rob Reiner that will air August 10th at 5 p.m. ET/PT on the band’s SiriusXM channel, Good Vibrations.

The “Town Hall” event marks a rare live appearance for founding members Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and David Marks, as well as longtime Beach Boy Bruce Johnston. The event will take place at the Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles, were the Beach Boys recorded some of their earliest material.

The Q&A will feature fan questions and focus on the Beach Boys’ “SiriusXM channel, their new album, The Beach Boys with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and their celebrated career as one of the world’s most beloved and respected bands.”

The SiriusXM “Town Hall” marks the first time the surviving Beach Boys will take the stage together since 2012, when they wrapped their extensive 50th anniversary tour. That year, the band’s classic lineup also released a new album, That’s Why God Made the Radio, though afterwards Love decided to keep touring as the Beach Boys, but without Wilson, Jardine and Marks.

Since 2012, Love’s Beach Boys have continued to tour regularly, while the musician also released a solo album, Unleash the Love, in 2017. Wilson has also kept a busy touring schedule, releasing his own record, No Pier Pressure, in 2015. In June, the Beach Boys released The Beach Boys with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which paired the group’s classic vocal takes with new orchestral arrangements.