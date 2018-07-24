Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Pop Loner Kali Uchis on Growing Up Punk in Colombia and the Struggle to Stay Bilingual Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Beach Boys, Brian Wilson to Reunite for SiriusXM ‘Town Hall’

Director Rob Reiner will moderate Q&A session

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mike Love, David Marks, Brian Wilson, Bruce Johnston and Al Jardine - The Beach Boys'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series, New York, America - 15 Jun 2012

The Beach Boys and Brian Wilson will reunite for a special SiriusXM "Town Hall" Q&A that will be moderated by director Rob Reiner.

Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX Shutterstock

The Beach Boys’ classic lineup – including Brian Wilson – will reunite for a special Q&A session moderated by director Rob Reiner that will air August 10th at 5 p.m. ET/PT on the band’s SiriusXM channel, Good Vibrations.

The “Town Hall” event marks a rare live appearance for founding members Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and David Marks, as well as longtime Beach Boy Bruce Johnston. The event will take place at the Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles, were the Beach Boys recorded some of their earliest material.

The Q&A will feature fan questions and focus on the Beach Boys’ “SiriusXM channel, their new album, The Beach Boys with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and their celebrated career as one of the world’s most beloved and respected bands.”

The SiriusXM “Town Hall” marks the first time the surviving Beach Boys will take the stage together since 2012, when they wrapped their extensive 50th anniversary tour. That year, the band’s classic lineup also released a new album, That’s Why God Made the Radio, though afterwards Love decided to keep touring as the Beach Boys, but without Wilson, Jardine and Marks.

Since 2012, Love’s Beach Boys have continued to tour regularly, while the musician also released a solo album, Unleash the Love, in 2017. Wilson has also kept a busy touring schedule, releasing his own record, No Pier Pressure, in 2015. In June, the Beach Boys released The Beach Boys with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which paired the group’s classic vocal takes with new orchestral arrangements.

In This Article: Beach Boys

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad