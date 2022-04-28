Beach Boys Kick Off 60th-Anniversary Celebration With Expanded ‘Sounds of Summer’ Comp

The Beach Boys will kick off a year-long celebration of their 60th anniversary in June with a vastly expanded edition of their greatest hits comp Sounds of Summer.

When it was initially released in 2003, Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys contained 30 of the group’s biggest hits; the box set for the new reissue — out June 17 — bumps the tracklist up to 80 songs and three discs (or six LPs), pairing Brian Wilson and company’s best-known singles alongside dozens of fan favorites like “Til I Die,” “Sail on Sailor,” and “Feel Flows.”

The Beach Boys said of the collection in a statement, “It’s hard to believe it’s been 60 years since we signed to Capitol Records and released our first album, Surfin’ Safari. We were just kids in 1962 and could have never dreamed about where our music would take us, that it would have such a big impact on the world, still be loved, and continue to be discovered by generation after generation. This is a huge milestone that we’re all very honored to have achieved. And to our incredible fans, forever and new, we look forward to sharing even more throughout the year.”

The expanded Sounds of Summer — available to preorder now in a variety of formats, including a super-deluxe version and a remastered single disc that boasts the original 2003 release — features 24 new mixes including two first-time stereo mixes, plus 22 improved stereo mixes enhanced by today’s digital stereo extraction technology.

The best-of compilation is the first offering in a year-long plan to celebrate the Beach Boys’ 60th anniversary, with a deep-dive archival release — like 2017’s 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow and 2021’s Feel Flows — focusing on the band’s sessions for 1972’s Carl and the Passions – “So Tough” and 1973’s Holland due out this fall.

Additionally, the Beach Boys have a feature-length documentary currently in the works, as well as a tribute special.

Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys – Expanded Edition Tracklist

Disc 1

1. California Girls (1965)

2. I Get Around (1964)

3. Surfin’ Safari (1962)

4. Surfin’ U.S.A. (1963)

5. Fun, Fun, Fun (1964)

6. Surfer Girl (1963)

7. Don’t Worry Baby (1964)

8. Little Deuce Coupe (1963)

9. Shut Down (1963)

10. Help Me, Rhonda (1965)

11. Be True to Your School (Single Version) (1963)

12. When I Grow Up (To Be A Man) (1964)

13. In My Room (1963)

14. God Only Knows (1966)

15. Sloop John B (1966)

16. Wouldn’t It Be Nice (1966)

17. Getcha Back (1985)

18. Come Go With Me (1978)

19. Rock and Roll Music (1976)

20. Dance, Dance, Dance (1964)

21. Barbara Ann (1965)

22. Do You Wanna Dance? (1965)

23. Heroes and Villains (1967)

24. Good Timin’ (1979)

25. Kokomo (1988)

26. Do It Again (1968)

27. Wild Honey (1967)

28. Darlin’ (1967)

29. I Can Hear Music (1969)

30. Good Vibrations (1966)

Disc 2

1. All Summer Long (1964)

2. Good to My Baby (1965)

3. This Whole World (1970)

4. All I Wanna Do (1970)

5. Disney Girls (1971)

6. Kiss Me Baby (1965)

7. Let the Wind Blow (1967)

8. Forever (1970)

9. Sail on Sailor (1973)

10. Long Promised Road (1971)

11. Cotton Fields (1970)

12. Pom Pom Play Girl (1964)

13. Wind Chimes (Smile) (1966/1993)

14. I Went to Sleep (1968)

15. Farmer’s Daughter (1963)

16. Let Us Go on This Way (1977)

17. You Need a Mess of Help to Stand Alone (1972)

18. The Night Was So Young (1977)

19. Marcella (1972)

20. You’re So Good to Me (1965)

21. Aren’t You Glad (1967)

22. Baby Blue (1979)

23. It’s About Time (1970)

24. Roll Plymouth Rock (1966/1993)

25. Surf’s Up (1971)

Disc 3

1. Add Some Music to Your Day (1970)

2. It’s Ok (1976)

3. Goin’ on (1980)

4. San Miguel (1969)

5. The Warmth of the Sun (1964)

6. Everyone’s in Love With You (1976)

7. All This Is That (1972)

8. California Saga (1973)

9. Feel Flows (1971)

10. Wendy (1964)

11. Girl Don’t Tell Me (1965)

12. Let Him Run Wild (1965)

13. All I Want to Do (1968)

14. Susie Cincinnati (1970)

15. Vegetables (1967)

16. Time to Get Alone (1969)

17. Where I Belong (1985)

18. I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times (1966)

19. Little Bird (1968)

20. Til I Die (1971)

21. (Wouldn’t It Be Nice To) Live Again (1971)

22. Friends (1968)

23. Devoted to You (1965)

24. Can’t Wait Too Long (1968)

25. California Feelin’ (1978)