Watch Beabadoobee Bring ‘Last Day on Earth’ to ‘Fallon’

Beabadoobee virtually performed her new single “Last Day on Earth” live(-ish) for the first time on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

This “Last Day on Earth” begins as a typical pandemic-era virtual performance before the camera pulls back and reveals Beabadoobee and her band are actually in a large studio where there are many things happening simultaneously: A DJ throwing a party, girls drinking wine in a bathtub and, inexplicably, actor Simon Pegg eating an ice cream cone.

Eventually, the entire party relocates back to Beabadoobee’s stage for the remainder of the performance, but not before she and Pegg exchange fist bumps.

The new single features on Beabadoobee’s upcoming EP Our Extended Play, which she co-wrote with the 1975’s Matt Healy and George Daniel during the pandemic.

“’Last Day on Earth’ is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it has,” Beabadoobee previously said of the track in a statement.

“It was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically it’s me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality.”