Beabadoobee Previews New EP With ‘Last Day on Earth,’ Co-Written by Matty Healy

Like many of us, had Beabadoobee known about the Covid-19 pandemic, she would have spent her last “normal” day wisely. She contemplates this on her new single “Last Day on Earth,” off her new EP Our Extended Play.

Co-written and co-produced by the 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniel, the track is steeped in Nineties nostalgia — from crunchy guitar riffs to a Jeff Ament-styled hat and a Kurt Cobain poster on the wall. Bea Kristi daydreams about her final pre-pandemic day, getting stoned and flying paper kites with friends.

“’Last Day on Earth’ is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it has,” Kristi said. “It was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically it’s me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality.”

“I wrote and recorded the EP on a farm with Matty and George from the 1975 in the countryside,” she added. “It was really nice being able to create together, my first time writing and recording in that kind of setting. I wanted to experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it… how we’re all in this joined as one.”

Our Extended Play will arrive this spring via Dirty Hit. It follows Kristi’s debut LP Fake It Flowers, released last year.