Hear Beabadoobee’s New Love-Themed ‘Glue Song’ Ahead of Taylor Swift Tour

On “Glue Song,” indie-rock artist Beabadoobee enjoys a moment of happiness as she reflects on a new relationship. “I’ve never known someone like you,” she sings over a lilting backdrop of strings and trumpet. “Tangled in love stuck by you/From the glue/Don’t forget to kiss me.” She and her boyfriend, Jake Erland, who directed the video, shot the song’s clip on 16mm while in the Philippines.

“I wrote a lot of this song while on tour across Australia and Asia in the back of cars and traveling,” the artist said in a statement. “It’s a heartfelt song that means a lot to me … a love song and the first one I’ve written in my new relationship. I usually write these songs that are sad, in the past with my writing even when it doesn’t sound sad looking back, the lyrics usually have been. For the first time this is just me being really happy.

“I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love,” she continued. “We recorded the song with my guitarist and producer Jacob [Bugden] in his house and added in trumpets and strings. This song feels really personal, and I went to my hometown in Iloilo to film the music video. It’s where I was born and so that also added another personal touch to the song.”

Beabadoobee will be on some big stages to sing the song — as well as tracks from last year’s Beatopia album — this spring when she opens up for Taylor Swift. She’ll be accompanying Swift on Eras Tour dates in Europe and in the U.S. in March and April.

Last year, she told Rolling Stone about how her idea for Beatopia originated when she was 7 years old, adding that she processed a lot of her upbringing — moving from Iloilo to London — as an adult. Coming to terms with her past inspired her songs on the album. “I think all the problems that I faced growing up, [they were] kind of manufactured by my own brain at times,” she said. “Then I realized that everything I’m scared of isn’t technically real. It’s all something I had created. Saying that out loud makes me feel so much safer.”