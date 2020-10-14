‘The First Time’ With Beabadoobee

On the heels of releasing her debut studio album Fake It Flowers, Beabadoobee, a.k.a. Bea Kristi, sat down with Rolling Stone for The First Time.

Kristi, 20, kicked things off by recalling the first time she wrote a song. “My first-ever song I wrote about phlegm,” she says. “I wrote it in my friend’s bedroom when I was seven. And it was like ‘Got phlegm!‘ and then I proceeded to phlegm out my phlegm. Gross.”

Kristi, who wrote the dreamy rocker “I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus,” actually got to meet the Pavement frontman at one of her shows and dedicated the song to him. “He went back to my tour bus and he was super chill, we were just hanging out,” she remembers. “I was freaking out.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Kristi describes getting drunk in a princess dress during her final show on tour in America. “We had a flight at like 4 a.m., super early,” she said. “I even contemplated whether to wear my princess dress on the flight, so I would have come back to London [and] would have seen my family and my boyfriend still probably drunk, wearing a princess dress. But, thankfully, I changed!”

She also discussed the first time she fell in love with a movie (2010’s Submarine) and recalled performing Britney Spears’ “Lucky” at a talent show when she was seven. “I didn’t win,” she admitted. “I even dressed up — I was wearing a fur jacket. That was the first time I ever performed. I loved it.”