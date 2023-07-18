Beabadoobee Twirls Her Way Through Healing in ‘The Way Things Go’ Video

Beabadoobee is a sad ballerina. On Tuesday, the songstress released her emotional, sweet song “The Way Things Go,” her first single since opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour.

The song hears the Filipina-English singer accepting that sometimes the passage of time is the best way to heal from heartbreak. “And there’s too much on my mind/That I don’t even want to try/Guess it’s not far from the ordinary,” she sings. “They do say love is blind/But I guess that’s the way things go.”

The Jacob Erland-directed video sees the star in a black ballerina dress as other dancers in white surround her as she sings the lyrics and joins in some choreography before she’s pulled away and cheers with champagne to end the video.

“‘the way things go’ is now finally yours ♥️🥀 i hope you enjoy, the music video rocks <3 thank you for everyone who helped on the video! and the beautiful ballerinas 🎀,” Beabadoobee wrote on Instagram.

"The Way Things Go" arrives several months after she released "Glue Song," her collaboration with Clairo, earlier this year. Last fall, she joined Backstarkids on "Cyberkiss U*" and dropped her debut album Beatopia last July.

Beabadoobee told Rolling Stone last year that writing songs was her way to “vomit my feelings.”

“I think all the problems that I faced growing up, [they were] kind of manufactured by my own brain at times,” she said at the time. “Then I realized that everything I’m scared of isn’t technically real. It’s all something I had created. Saying that out loud makes me feel so much safer.”