Beabadoobee Enlists Clairo for New Take on Her ‘Glue Song’

Beabadoobee has enlisted Clairo for a new take on her 2023 single “Glue Song.”

“Claire’s a good friend since she brought me on her tour around the release of her first album,” Beabadoobee said of the collaboration in a statement, referring to their 2019 tour together.

“That was super fun, she tried a part on a verse for Glue Song and it sounds so sweet. I’ve always been inspired by her melodies and to finally have both our voices together on a track makes me real happy. This song’s special to me, a heartfelt love song and think we related to the honesty in that.”

Clairo adds a fresh verse to the single, which was originally released in February, between following the arrival of her 2022 LP Beatopia and before Bea embarked as a special guest on Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

“I wrote a lot of this song while on tour across Australia and Asia in the back of cars and traveling,” the singer born Bea Kristi said in a statement at the time. “It’s a heartfelt song that means a lot to me … a love song and the first one I’ve written in my new relationship. I usually write these songs that are sad, in the past with my writing even when it doesn’t sound sad looking back, the lyrics usually have been. For the first time this is just me being really happy.”

Beabadoobee wraps up her opening act duties on The Eras Tour in the next two weeks in Houston and Atlanta, after which she’ll embark on her own headlining tour that includes stops at music festivals like Outside Lands and Lollapalooza.