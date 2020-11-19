Beabadoobee Rips Through ‘Care’ on ‘Kimmel’

Rising indie rocker Beabadoobee turned in a performance of her song “Care” on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, November 19th.

Frontwoman Bea Kristi and her band kept things to the point as they ripped through the vintage-sounding track, which is packed with plenty of big guitar crunch that Kristi offset with her sweet vocal croon: “I don’t want your sympathy,” she sings before the final blow-out chorus, “I guess I’ve had it rough/But you don’t really/Care, care, care.”

“Care” appears on Beabadoobee’s debut album, Fake It Flowers, which was released in October (and went on to be named one of Rolling Stone’s best of the month). The album follows a string of EPs that Beabadoobee released between 2018 and 2019. The last of those, 2019’s Space Cadet, contained what arguably became her breakout song, “I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus,” in honor of the Pavement frontman.

In a recent installment of Rolling Stone’s The First Time, Kristi spoke about actually getting to meet Malkmus while on tour, saying, “He went back to my tour bus and he was super chill, we were just hanging out. I was freaking out.”