Jack White to Hit the Road With Openers Be Your Own Pet, the Kills, More

Jack White’s Supply Chain Issues world tour will feature a dozen special guest openers across the scheduled 59-date international trek. Among them are punk outfit Be Your Own Pet, who will reunite after 14 years to perform two opening gigs.

Be Your Own Pet will take the stage for the first time since splitting in 2008, first in Atlanta for White’s third night at the Tabernacle on April 28 and again on April 30 to perform a hometown show in Nashville at the Ascend Amphitheater.

For the other North American tour dates, White will bring along Cautious Clay, Sugar Tradition, Olivia Jean, Geese, July Talk, Ezra Furman, Glove, Chicano Batman, Natalie Bergman, the Kills, the Backseat Lovers, Men I Trust, JD McPherson, Starcrawler, and more. In Europe, White will host Chubby & the Gang, Yard Act, SONS, Doctor Victor, Ko Ko Mo, Larkin Poe, Equal Idiots, and Mdou Moctar. Complete details and ticket information can be found on the official Jack White website.

The loaded Supply Chain Issues tour marks White’s first headline tour in four years. The slate of shows will begin on April 8 in support of the rock singer’s fourth studio album Fear of the Dawn, arriving on the same date via Third Man Records, and its companion record Entering Heaven Alive, set for release on July 22.

The double album follows a period of pause for White, who at one point during the pandemic stepped back from writing any music for eight months. When he put pen to paper again, two dozen songs poured out.

“I started writing a lot of songs, and they were in all different directions: some incredibly heavy; almost some like speed metal; some sounded so gentle. I ended up with 20, 25 songs,” White told Rolling Stone. “People don’t respond well to double albums these days. I wanted to put them out on the same day, but there’s no way we could press all that vinyl and have them all out on the same day.”