Be Your Own Pet Fight for Their Rights on New Single ‘Big Trouble’

Be Your Own Pet have released a ferocious new track, “Big Trouble.” The song is the latest single to emerge from the band’s forthcoming LP, Mommy, out Aug. 25.

The single sees frontwoman Jemima Pearl demanding fair treatment as she reflects on a lifetime of gender discrimination. “I want wages for housework/ I want childcare for free,” she howls. “I want on demand abortions/ full body autonomy/ I want equal pay/ I want true equity/ and when I tell you/ I want you to believe.”

“I live in a country that has taken away the basic human right to an abortion and then has the audacity to ask ‘why are you so angry?’” said Pearl in a statement. “‘Big Trouble’ is about how the daily injustices are all connected to the overarching societal issues of living in a patriarchy.”

Be Your Own Pet called it quits in 2008 after releasing two albums. “We thank you for all your love and support these past few years — it’s been a blast but the time has come for the 4 of us to go our separate ways,” they said in a joint statement at the time. The group reunited last year, when they opened for Jack White, and Mommy will mark their first new album in a decade and a half.

So far, the band has debuted high-octane singles "Hand Grenade" and "Worship the Whip," which is about the "right-wing authoritarian personality," according to Pearl. Overall, the album reflects on taking the reins and not letting go.

“Mommy is the bitch in charge, the one in control,” Pearl explained said in a statement. “It’s a reclamation of myself.”

Be Your Own Pet will tour in support of the album this fall on a run they’ve dubbed “Teenage Heaven” — named after the album’s final track. Tickets are on sale now.