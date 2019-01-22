BBMak Announce First Tour, Album in 16 Years

The recently-reunited boy band BBMak have set dates for both their first and tour and first album in 16 years. BBMak’s as-yet-untitled third LP will be released on April 26th. The group has not revealed much more information besides the fact that they are still in the studio “putting the finishing touches” on the new music. Their North American Back Here Tour — named for their 1999 hit song “Back Here” — will launch soon after in May. In support of their new album, the group launched a Pledge Music page which features exclusive items like vintage merch, handwritten lyric pages, signed polaroids, a disposable camera full of photos and more.

“We are so thrilled to be hitting the road for a full tour in May since we absolutely loved our first few shows in November, and were blown away seeing all the fans come out after all those years away,” the trio said in a statement. “We’re excited to get back on stage and play, as we have a special set of shows planned, which will include brand new BBMak music. Our fans have really stood with us and we can’t wait for them to hear it!”

BBMaK formed in 1997 and released two albums over their original run. Their debut single “Back Here” was an international hit, topping the US Adult Contemporary chart and hitting the Top 20 on the Hot 100 as well. The trio made many appearances on soundtracks for films like On the Line and The Princess Diaries as well as guest starred on shows like All My Children.

BBMak Back Here Tour Dates

Tue May 7th – Boston, MA @ City Winery

Wed May 8th – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

Thu May 9th – Wilmington, DE (Philly market) @ The Queen

Sat May 11th – Vienna, VA @ Jammin’ Java

Sun May 12th – Cleveland, OH @ Cambridge Room @ HOB

Tue May 14th – Detroit, MI @ Shelter

Wed May 15th – Chicago, IL @ Back Porch w. VIP

Fri May 17th – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

Sat May 18th – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

Mon May 20th – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

Tue May 21st – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Indoor

Wed May 22nd – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock