BBC Announces #FreeBritney Documentary ‘Britney’

The BBC has announced plans for the release of an upcoming documentary on Britney Spears and her conservatorship. Helmed by BAFTA-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar, the film, tentatively titled Britney, will center on the #FreeBritney movement and the singer’s recent court appearances.

For the film, Azhar traveled from Spears’ hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana to Los Angeles, and interviewed numerous fans, as well as people close to the singer. The documentary will air on BBC Two in the U.K., with potential plans to sell it overseas. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

“I went to LA in search of the truth of how Britney Spears, one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, ended up in a conservatorship,” the filmmaker said in a statement. “I found myself in a world of lawyers, superfans and paparazzi and spent time with many of the people who’ve had a front row seat in Britney’s life. This film taps into the energy of the #FreeBritney movement and questions the industry, fandom and the laws that facilitate conservatorships.”

The documentary follows FX/Hulu’s recent film Framing Britney Spears, which aired earlier this year. The film, part of The New York Times Presents series, dealt with the controversy over Spears’ conservatorship by her father James “Jamie” Spears. Since its release there has been a renewed conversation around the fan-led #FreeBritney movement, with many advocating for the pop star’s freedom.