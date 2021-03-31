BBC Announces New Amy Winehouse Film ’10 Years On’

BBC Two will air a new documentary, Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On, to mark a decade since Amy Winehouse’s death. The documentary, commissioned by BBC Two and BBC Music, will be told primarily from the perspective of Winehouse’s mother, Janis.

“I don’t feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy,” Janis said in a press release, which noted that Janis’ viewpoint of Winehouse “often differs from the narrative we have been told before.”

Janis was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2003 and was motivated to make the documentary before the disease “threatens to strip her of her memories of Amy,” according to the BBC. Janis previously reflected on Winehouse’s life in 2014 book, Loving Amy: A Mother’s Story.

The documentary will also include interviews with other family members and friends of the singer, and will look at her life and career before her death at age 27 in 2011.

“Amy was a true musical icon, and we couldn’t be prouder to help those closest to Amy reclaim her story, 10 years after her death,” Dov Freedman, Executive Producer for Curious Films, said in a statement.

In 2015, director Asif Kapadia won the Oscar for Best Documentary for his film Amy. The singer’s family dissociated themselves from that documentary, calling it “a missed opportunity to celebrate her life and talent and that it is both misleading and contains some basic untruths.” Winehouse’s father Mitch said of seeing the film, “I felt sick when I watched it for the first time. Amy would be furious. This is not what she would have wanted.”