Bay Area Metal Doc ‘Murder in the Front Row’ Plots Screening Tour

Murder in the Front Row, the documentary chronicling the explosion of thrash metal in San Francisco and the Bay Area during the Eighties, will screen at theaters across the United States in August and September.
Most of the screenings will take place at Alamo Draft House Cinemas in cities like Brooklyn, Austin, San Antonio and San Francisco. The film will also screen at non-Alamo venues in cities like Philadelphia, Boston and Providence. The run officially kicks off August 2nd in Santa Ana, California and wraps September 19th in Athens, Georgia.
Select screenings will feature a Q&A session with Murder in the Front Row director Adam Dubin. Tickets for some screenings are already on sale, while complete information is available on the film’s website.
Murder in the Front Row, which premiered in April, is based on photographers Brian Lew and Harald Omen’s book of the same name, which was released in 2012. The film explores how Bay Area bands drew inspiration from U.K. groups like UFO, Iron Maiden and Motörhead and spun their sound into something new. The film boasts interviews with members of Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax, Megadeth, Possessed, Death Angel, Exodus and Testament, as well as animation and narration by comedian Brian Posehn.
Murder in the Front Row Screening Dates
August 2 – 4 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Frida Theater
August 6 – Yonkers, NY @ Alamo Drafthouse
August 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Alamo Drafthouse
August 16 – Erie, PA @ Erie Movie House
August 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
August 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
August 29 – Austin, TX @ Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
August 29 – Boston, MA @ The Regent
August 30 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater
September 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Alamo Drafthouse
September 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Alamo Drafthouse
September 10 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo Drafthouse Park North
September 12 – Winchester, VA @ Alamo Drafthouse
September 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Alamo Drafthouse
September 16 – Littleton, CO @ Alamo Drafthouse
September 19 – Athens, GR @ Athens Intl. Film Festival