Bay Area Metal Doc ‘Murder in the Front Row’ Plots Screening Tour

Murder in the Front Row, the documentary chronicling the explosion of thrash metal in San Francisco and the Bay Area during the Eighties, will screen at theaters across the United States in August and September.

Most of the screenings will take place at Alamo Draft House Cinemas in cities like Brooklyn, Austin, San Antonio and San Francisco. The film will also screen at non-Alamo venues in cities like Philadelphia, Boston and Providence. The run officially kicks off August 2nd in Santa Ana, California and wraps September 19th in Athens, Georgia.

Select screenings will feature a Q&A session with Murder in the Front Row director Adam Dubin. Tickets for some screenings are already on sale, while complete information is available on the film’s website.

Murder in the Front Row, which premiered in April, is based on photographers Brian Lew and Harald Omen’s book of the same name, which was released in 2012. The film explores how Bay Area bands drew inspiration from U.K. groups like UFO, Iron Maiden and Motörhead and spun their sound into something new. The film boasts interviews with members of Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax, Megadeth, Possessed, Death Angel, Exodus and Testament, as well as animation and narration by comedian Brian Posehn.

Murder in the Front Row Screening Dates

August 2 – 4 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Frida Theater

August 6 – Yonkers, NY @ Alamo Drafthouse

August 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Alamo Drafthouse

August 16 – Erie, PA @ Erie Movie House

August 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

August 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

August 29 – Austin, TX @ Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

August 29 – Boston, MA @ The Regent

August 30 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater

September 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Alamo Drafthouse

September 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Alamo Drafthouse

September 10 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo Drafthouse Park North

September 12 – Winchester, VA @ Alamo Drafthouse

September 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Alamo Drafthouse

September 16 – Littleton, CO @ Alamo Drafthouse

September 19 – Athens, GR @ Athens Intl. Film Festival