Bauhaus to Unearth Unreleased Songs From ‘Bela Session’ for 40th Anniversary

The recording session that yielded Bauhaus‘ goth classic “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” will be reissued in November to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band’s formation.

The Bela Session, due out November 23rd digitally and on vinyl, boasts five tracks from the January 26th, 1979 recording session – which took place six weeks after Bauhaus formed – including three unreleased songs, “Some Faces,” “Bite My Hip” and the original recording of “Boys.”

The reissue also features the full nine-minute recording of “Bela Lugosi’s Dead,” which will be pressed on vinyl for the first time in over 30 years. All five tracks were newly mastered from the original analogue tape.

In addition to The Bela Session, available to pre-order now, Beggars Arkive will celebrate the impending 40th anniversary of Bauhas by reissuing the group’s catalog on limited edition vinyl later this year.

Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy and bassist David J also announced plans to perform the band’s music on an extensive European tour that kicks off in October.

The Bela Session Track List