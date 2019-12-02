Bauhaus Close Reunion Run With Rare Cover of Brian Eno’s ‘Third Uncle’

On Sunday, goth rock legends Bauhaus played their third and final reunion show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles — and they closed it with their first performance of Brian Eno’s “Third Uncle” in 21 years.

Bauhaus’s rendition of “Third Uncle” opened their 1982 album, The Sky’s Gone Out, and per Slicing Up Eyeballs, the last time the band played it live was during a 1998 tour stop in Portugal (prior to that, they hadn’t played it since 1983). In a fan-shot video from the Sunday gig, Bauhaus tore through the track with blown-out guitars and frontman Peter Murphy bellowing the lyrics as he pounded away on a pair of bongos.

Bauhaus launched their short reunion run last month with a pair of shows November 3rd and 4th, also at the Hollywood Palladium. While the band has not scheduled any more shows together, Murphy is set to play a handful of solo gigs in January 2020.

Bauhaus originally formed in 1978 and split after the release of their 1983 album, Burning From the Inside. They reunited twice, first in 1998, then again in 2005, and the latter led to a new LP, 2008’s Go Away White — although the group disbanded again before they could tour in support of the record. Bauhaus’ three Los Angeles this year shows marked their first live performances in 13 years.