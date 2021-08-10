Bauhaus Is Getting Into the NFT Game

Goth rock greats Bauhaus have announced their first NFT collection, which was made in collaboration with cryptoartist Coldie. The collection arrives Tuesday, August 10th, via Nifty Gateway.

The series comprises three unique 3D NFTs. The first is described as a “stereoscopic 3D anaglyph collage” of the artwork that accompanied the band’s classic song, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead.” The second is a “3D decentralized animation collage” of the members of Bauhaus, that also incorporates a clip from “Blea Lugosi’s Dead” to create an NFT loop. And the third is a “3D decentralized animation collage” that features photos of Bauhaus, handwritten lyrics for “Blea Lugosi’s Dead,” and a clip from the song to create an NFT Loop.

The Bauhaus x Coldie NFT #1 will be limited to 21 editions and will require red/cyan 3D glasses to enable the stereoscopic effect. NFT #2 will be limited to 10 editions, and there will be just one edition of NFT #3.

“We’ve got… 21st century ART,” Bauhaus said in a statement. “This is the future. This is the now“

Coldie added: “The opportunity to collaborate with Bauhaus was an easy decision as I look at them as pioneers and influential music creators. This parallels how I have found myself pioneering in the crypto art and NFT space. Both of us share a love for experimentation, taking chances on new ideas, as well as distressed/photocopied imagery.”

The collaboration will culminate in an “IRL auction party” on August 10th at the Bright Moments NFT Gallery in Venice Beach, California (attendees will receive 3D glasses to view the work).