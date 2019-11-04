Watch Bauhaus Perform Searing ‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’ at First Show in 13 Years

Goth rock pioneers Bauhaus delivered a chilling rendition of their debut single, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” at their first live show in 13 years Sunday.

The gig took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, and a fan-shot clip captured the band in fine form as they effortlessly moved from the song’s abstract, spine-tingling intro into its eerily serene guitar jangle. Frontman Peter Murphy expertly navigated the song’s steady build as well, unleashing a mighty, reverb-soaked howl toward the end as he sang, “Oh Bela, Bela’s undead”

Along with “Bela Lugosi’s Dead,” Bauhaus fit several other classics into their setlist, including “She’s in Parties,” “Dark Entries,” “Kick in the Eye” and their cover of T. Rex’s “Telegram Sam.” As Stereogum points out, the performance also featured a few rarities, like “Spy in the Cab” and “The Man With the X-Ray Eyes,” both of which the band hasn’t performed live since 1982.

Bauhaus will perform a second show at the Hollywood Palladium tonight, November 4th, while a third gig is scheduled for December 1st at the same venue. No other Bauhaus shows have been scheduled after that, although Murphy is set to play a handful of solo shows in January 2020.

Bauhaus originally formed in 1978 and split not long after the release of their 1983 album, Burning From the Inside. The group reunited in 1998, then again from 2005 to 2008. That latter stint led to the release of a new LP, 2008’s Go Away White, although the group disbanded again before they could tour in support of the record.