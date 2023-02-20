Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy to Lead David Bowie Tribute Tour Alongside Guitarist Adrian Belew

The Bauhaus reunion tour of 2022 may have imploded after a mere 13 shows, but frontman Peter Murphy will be back on the road in April to front the Celebrating David Bowie tour alongside guitarist Adrian Belew, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, a Perfect Circle bassist Matt McJunkins, guitarist Scrote, Devo/A Perfect Circle drummer Jeff Friedl, saxophonist Ron Dziubla and guitarist Eric Schermerhorn. It kicks off on April 4 in Houston, Texas, and wraps up on May 8 in Tacoma, Washington.

“Such a surprise to be invited to celebrate Bowie in this outing, and alongside a great lineup,” Murphy said in a statement. “So enticing to play the part.”

The Celebrating David Bowie tour, which is spearheaded by Scrote, has been an ongoing project since 2017. The 2022 incarnation was fronted by Todd Rundgren. According to a press release, this year’s show will “interpret Bowie’s greatest hits with a special emphasis on Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust proto punk era, his Berlin trilogy records (Low, Heroes, and Lodger) and his later Trent Reznor infused years.”

Belew played guitar on Bowie’s 1979 LP Lodger along with the 1978 Isolar II Tour and 1990 Sound + Vision tour. Eric Schermerhorn, meanwhile, was a guitarist and background vocalist on Bowie’s 1991 tour with Tin Machine. The other artists don’t have a direct connection to Bowie, but Murphy and Bauhaus covered “Ziggy Stardust” on a 1982 single, turning it into a hit for another generation

“I’m thrilled to honor David again with this new explosive collection of truly unique and brilliant artists and musicians,” Scrote said in a statement. ” This new show represents two sides of Bowie. With Peter Murphy, we have the dark baritone shrouded in mystery and wonder. With Adrian Belew, the tuneful tenor gleefully singing Bowie favorites while delivering the otherworldly guitar playing he is revered for.”

Celebrating David Bowie has hit 17 countries since 2017, and has featured guest appearances by Sting, Gary Oldman, Thomas Dolby, Joe Bonamassa, Seal, Perry Farrell, The B-52's' Kate Pierson, Ewan McGregor, Simon Le Bon, Gavin Rossdale, La Roux, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley, Corey Taylor, Ian Astbury, Darren Criss, The Tubes' Fee Waybill, Living Colour, The London Community Gospel Choir, and The Harlem Gospel Choir.

Here are the dates for the 2023 Celebrating David Bowie tour.

4/5 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

4/6 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

4/8 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

4/9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

4/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

4/12 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

4/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center

4/15 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre

4/16 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

4/17 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

4/18 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

4/20 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

4/21 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

4/22 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

4/23 – Washington, DC @ The Hamilton

4/25 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

4/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

4/28 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

4/29 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

4/30 – San Antonio, TX @ HEB Performance Hall

5/2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

5/4 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

5/5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

5/7 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

5/8 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre