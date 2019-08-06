Bat for Lashes Conducts Seance in the Desert in ‘The Hunger’ Video

Bat for Lashes released a self-directed video for “The Hunger” on Tuesday, depicting a witchy seance in the desert. The track appears on her forthcoming album Lost Girls, out September 6th.

“The Hunger” shows Bat for Lashes, aka Natasha Khan, hugging and blessing a group of women on a flat desert plane. The group conduct ritualistic dances and movements out in the sun, with an implied spiritual undercurrent running through the clip.

“I started this song with this organ sound on a really old ’80s synth,” Khan told The Fader. “Then [co-writer/producer] Charles Scott IV brought in his bass, and every time we were adding more and more stuff it was getting closer to this particular feeling that I wanted. There’s nothing like this feeling of translating something that’s in your DNA, part of who you are energetically, coming out in music. Like it matches a thumbprint inside of you.”

Bat for Lashes previously released the singles “Kids in the Dark” and “Feel for You.” Earlier this year, she released Light Beings, her second film project, starring Margaret Qualley of The Leftovers. Pre-orders of Lost Girls are available now.