×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next Mueller and the Struggle for Truth in the Trump Twitter Era Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Bat for Lashes Cuts to the Chase on Propulsive New Song ‘Feel for You’

Polyrhythmic beats drive latest single from forthcoming Lost Girls‘ album

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bat for Lashes’ Natasha Khan gets straight to the emotional point on her propulsive new song, “Feel for You,” from her forthcoming Lost Girls album. The 10-song set will be released on September 6th via AWAL Recordings.

Over Eighties-vibed polyrhythmic beats and melodies destined to fuel sultry dance floor moves, Khan cuts to the chase with yearning clarity. “I love you,” she sings in a repeated refrain. “I feel for you.”

“Feel for You” follows the previously released Lost Girls‘ cut, “Kids in the Dark.” Both tracks encompass an Eighties-era mood, which highlights her fifth studio album’s concept that pays homage to Los Angeles, California and the Eighties films that influenced Khan.

Furthering that theme, Khan’s self-directed “Kids in the Dark” video features the singer portraying the character Nikki Pink, who parts ways with her star-crossed lover as she roams the city with her vampire-appearing coven. Prior to the new single’s release, Khan took to social media to unveil a couple clips that seem to build on Pink’s story for the upcoming video for “Feel for You.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad