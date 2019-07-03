See Bat for Lashes Portray a Star-Crossed Lover in New ‘Kids in the Dark’ Video

Bat for Lashes portrays Nikki Pink, a woman with a dark secret she has been hiding from her lover in her new video for “Kids in the Dark.” The song will appear on her upcoming Lost Girls album, which will be released on September 6th via AWAL Recordings.

In Natasha Khan’s self-directed visual, Khan’s Pink and a man are star-crossed lovers in Los Angeles, California. The track’s synth-laden, haunting melodies serve as a backdrop to the moody visuals as Pink and her paramour wander the streets together. “Let’s take it down/To where the loving starts,” Khan sings to him. “Where we were just kids in the dark.”

While the pair seems to find solace in each other, they are later joined by a group of women, presumably the “lost girls.” It’s soon revealed that Pink and the women may be roaming the area for more sinister purposes as they expose vampire-styled fangs before Pink decides to part ways with her male companion.

Lost Girls is a concept album that pays homage to Los Angeles and the Eighties films that influenced Khan. Khan has been teasing the album with a series of short videos and photos on social media, including posts which list a phone number and request #batphoners to leave messages. Bat for Lashes’ forthcoming fifth LP features 10 songs and is the follow-up to 2016’s The Bride.