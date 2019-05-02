Hear Bastille’s New Hangover Cure ‘Joy’

British synth-pop outfit Bastille find euphoria in the dawn of a new day after a long night on their new song, “Joy,” from their forthcoming album, Doom Days out June 14th via Virgin Records.

Doom Days is set over the course of a single night and “takes the listener on a big night out in search of distraction form the surrounding apocalypse.” As the album’s closer, “Joy” doesn’t portray the morning after in a foggy daze, but rather captures the still-lingering thrill and the hangover-killing cure of a phone call. “Oh joy, when you call me,” frontman Dan Smith sings. “I was giving up, I was giving in/Joy, set my mind free/I was giving up, I was giving in/How’d you always know when I’m down?”

In a statement, Smith added, “That glimmer of hope at the end of the album says everything. The smallest human gesture can pull you back from the brink.”

“Joy” follows the previously released Doom Days title track and “Quarter Past Midnight,” which was released last May. Doom Days, which is available to pre-order, marks Bastille’s third album, following 2016’s Wild World. The band recorded the new LP at their studio, One Eyed Jack’s, in South London.

Bastille also announced a North American tour in support of Doom Days, which will launch September 16th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and wrap October 29th in Mexico City, Mexico. Tickets for most shows will go on sale May 10th at 10 a.m. local time, though complete information is available on Bastille’s website.

Doom Days Track List

1. “Quarter Past Midnight”

2. “Bad Decisions”

3. “The Waves”

4. “Divide”

5. “Million Pieces”

6. “Doom Days”

7. “Nocturnal Creatures”

8. “4AM”

9. “Another Place”

10. “Those Nights”

11. “Joy”

Bastille Tour Dates

9/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

9/17 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

9/18 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

9/20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

9/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

9/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

9/24 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

9/27 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

9/28 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

9/29 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/1 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

10/2 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/4 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Saltair Pavilion

10/7 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of The Clouds @ Moda Center

10/8 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/9 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/11 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/13 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

10/17 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

10/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn

10/19 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

10/21 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

10/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

10/27 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

10/29 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center