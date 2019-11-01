Hear Bastille Duet With Alessia Cara on ‘Another Place’

Bastille have released a new version of their song “Another Place,” featuring the voice of Alessia Cara. The song originally appeared on the British pop band’s album Doom Days, released this past June.
In the music video for the track, Bastille frontman Dan Smith struggles to repair a crumbling house as it falls apart, all while a giant Alessia Cara looks on through the window.
Smith explained in a statement: “I’d always heard ‘Another Place’ as a duet and wanted it to be a story told from two perspectives. It’s not something we’ve ever done, outside of our mixtapes, but we are huge fans of Alessia’s — her voice and her songwriting are so distinct and brilliant — and we sent it to her to see if she’d be up for jumping on it with us.”
Smith was interviewed
by Rolling Stone
in July, going into detail on the Doom Days
track “Bad Decisions” and its Brexit inspiration. “We also wanted to look at the national and international bad decisions. Especially when it comes to voting … Everybody has to live with the consequences of those decisions. In the U.K., we are years on from having voted to leave the E.U., which is something that I, or we, don’t think is remotely a good idea at all. It’s still undecided. It’s kind of a turbulent time, and I guess we’re dealing with that decision.”