Basement Jaxx, Underworld, Charlotte De Witte Lead Movement Festival Lineup

Basement Jaxx, Underworld, and Charlotte De Witte will headline Movement Music Festival, which returns to Detroit’s Hart Plaza for Memorial Day weekend, May 27 through May 29. Tickets and additional details can be found on the Movement Music Festival’s website.

“It’s been 24 years since we last danced together in Detroit. We’re obviously a million light years past excited to be back with you in May at Movement Festival,” Underworld said in a statement.

This year's stacked lineup includes Skrillex, who just released two LPs back-to-back, Don't Get Too Close and Quest for Fire, Three Six Mafia, Cybotron, Bonobo, Carl Craig ft. Jon Dixon, Kaskade (appearing as his underground alias Kaskade Redux, Ida Engberg, and Paul Woolford (performing as his alias Special Request). Zeds Dead, appearing as Zeds Dead (Altered States), is also among the electronic music artists added to the mix for the final schedule released on Monday.

The new batch will join previously announced acts Caribou, DJ Seinfeld, Masters At Work, Robert Hood (live), Green Velvet, DJ Minx, Dom Dolla b2b John Summit, TSHA, LSDXOXO, Ela Minus, SPFDJ, and many others. The festival boasts more than 115 acts performing over the three days. House legend Moodymann will also return for his first performance at the festival in 10 years.

As always, the festival also focuses on Detroit’s techno scene, celebrating prominent artists from the area. This year includes Detroit Techno pioneer Eddie Fowlkes; Underground Resistance member James Pennington as Suburban Knight; legendary electro group Aux88 (live); underground Techno duo Scan 7 (live); House music mainstays Stacey Hotwaxx Hale, DJ Holographic, and Al Ester; Ghostly recording artist Shigeto performing a live set with Dez Andrés, plus Stacey Pullen, Kyle Hall b2b Byron the Aquarius, Ladymonix, AMX, Huey Mnemonic, Henry Brooks, Beige, Father Dukes, Soundmurderer, and Audia, among others.