Bartees Strange Drops Hypnotic Video for ‘Flagey God’

Bartees Strange has released a visual for his song “Flagey God,” off his debut album Live Forever. The black-and-white clip shows Strange singing the club-influenced track, intercut with footage of a woman dancing.

“‘Flagey God’ came from a really natural and comfortable place for me musically, despite its moodiness thematically,” Strange says of the track, which is inspired by his visit to Flagey Square in Brussels.

“No one knew me there,” he adds. “I was super lost in my life at the time and confused about what to do next, but in Flagey, I felt like I was capable of anything…A Flagey God.”

Strange released Live Forever this past October. He also performed an NPR Tiny Desk concert in February and has released several cover songs this year, including Judee Sill’s “The Pearl” and Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love.”

“Justin Vernon lowkey shook my little black world in college when I heard this song — so this was a pleasure to do,” Strange said of the latter. “I just fucking love Justin Vernon so when they said I could do this one I was like, ‘Hell yeah.’ I always try to do cool arrangements of things but this one is just so good on its own. Such a special tune — so glad I could do it.”

In addition to headlining a U.K. and European tour this year, Strange is scheduled to open to Lucy Dacus on select dates of her upcoming North American tour.