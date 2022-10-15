Watch Bartees Strange Bring ‘Farm to Table’ Songs to ‘CBS Mornings’

Well-travelled singer-songwriter Bartees Strange hit up CBS Mornings this weekend to perform three tracks off Farm to Table for their “Saturday Sessions.”

Strange and his band delivered opening track “Heavy Heart,” “Escape This Circus” and “Mulholland Drive” from his acclaimed new album, as well as sat down with an interview where the U.K.-born, Oklahoma-raised and now Washington, D.C.-based artist shared his unique origin story.

“When you look at the alternative rock scene or the indie rock scene or guitar-driven scene of today, you don’t see a lot of black people,” Strange said. “It’s not a lot, and I wanted to create music to assert that. Not only do I belong here, but there’s a lot of history that would predicate that.”

Strange also described his music as “Black Americana” and praised bands like the National, who he recently opened for, and TV on the Radio.

Prior to the release of Farm to Table — Strange’s second album and first for the 4AD label — Rolling Stone talked to the singer about his then-upcoming LP as well as the meaning behind the album title.

“I used to be on a farm, but now I’m at the table,” Strange said. “This is a new world. But I feel ready for it, and I feel like I’m bringing something that’s uniquely me.”