Watch Bartees Strange Cover Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’

Bartees Strange has shared a cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love,” recorded for SiriusXMU Sessions. Recorded in his basement on vocals and electric guitar, the sparse cover stays pretty true to the original, with Bartees’ vocals lending a new level of emotion to the track.

“Justin Vernon low key shook my little black world in college when I heard this song – so this was a pleasure to do,” Bartees wrote on Twitter.

He added on Instagram, “I just fucking love Justin Vernon so when they said I could do this one I was like hell yeah. I always try to do cool arrangements of things but this one is just so good on its own. Such a special tune – so glad I could do it.”

In February, Bartees and his band performed an NPR Tiny Desk concert, also from the basement of his studio in Falls Church, Virginia. The concert featured several songs from his debut album Live Forever, and the musician also highlighted his love of Aaron Dessner, who Strange called “the indie rock Michael Jordan.”

“The dude inspires all of us,” Strange said of Dessner, who shares Big Red Machine with Vernon. “The work he did this year — the Taylor [Swift] records, Big Red Machine stuff, the National stuff…As a producer and a person who makes stuff, it’s so wildly inspiring to see someone work like that.”