Barry White’s Love Unlimited Orchestra Saluted in Massive Box Set

Barry White’s seminal work in the symphonic soul genre will be highlighted on a massive, seven-CD box set, Love Unlimited Orchestra: the 20th Century Records Albums (1973-1979), out March 29th on Mercury/UMe. The label will also release vinyl LP reissues of three albums from that era, along with two from Love Unlimited, the White-produced female vocal trio.

After working as a songwriter and producer in the late Sixties and early Seventies, White signed with 20th Century Records in 1973, issuing his debut solo LP, I’ve Got So Much to Give, that year. During that era, he led and conducted the 40-piece Love Unlimited Orchestra as his backing band. The group released seven albums under their own name for the label: 1973’s Rhapsody in White (featuring the chart-topping hit “Love’s Theme”), 1974’s Together Brothers and White Gold, 1975’s Music Maestro Please, 1976’s My Sweet Summer Suite, 1978’s My Musical Bouquet and 1979’s Super Movie Themes — Just a Little Bit Different.

Rhapsody in White, White Gold and My Sweet Summer Suite will all be reissued individually on vinyl, along with Love Unlimited’s 1972 debut, From a Girl’s Point of View We Give to You… Love Unlimited and their 1974 record, In Heat. The albums on the box set were remastered from the original analog tapes for the first time since their initial release. The five vinyl LPs were cut at Abbey Road Studios and pressed onto high-quality 180-gram vinyl.

Mercury/UMe launched a White reissue campaign in 2018 with box sets compiling the late singer’s remastered solo albums and singles with the label.

