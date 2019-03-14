Baroness Prep New LP ‘Gold & Grey,’ Issue Winding Song ‘Borderlines’

Baroness will release their fifth LP, Gold & Grey, on June 14th via Abraxan Hymns. The prog/sludge-metal quartet previewed the album with a psychedelic new song, “Borderlines,” which winds through funky basslines, ear-splitting distortion, harmonized guitar solos and intricate grooves.

Throughout the track, singer-guitarist John Baizley belts shadowy lyrics about being haunted by his demons. “I’m sorry, but the voice inside my head won’t let me go/I know you won’t forgive me for the things you’ll never know,” he howls. “Come back to me, sweet autumn — can it hurry up and find me?”

The band paired “Borderlines” with a trippy video in which Baizley and guitarist Gina Gleason sing into the camera between ominous shots of skulls.

Baroness recorded the 17-track Gold & Grey with producer Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Mogwai, MGMT) — who produced their last album, 2015’s Purple — at his remote Tarbox Road Studio in upstate New York. The band opted for a more improvisational, collaborative approach on the LP, which marks Gleason’s debut Baroness recording.

In a statement, Baizley hyped Gold & Grey as their “most adventurous” album yet. “We dug incredibly deep, challenged ourselves and recorded a record I’m positive we could never again replicate,” he said. “I consider myself incredibly fortunate to know Sebastian, Nick and Gina as both my bandmates and my friends. They have pushed me to become a better songwriter, musician and vocalist. We’re all extremely excited for this release, which includes quite a few ‘firsts’ for the band, and we’re thrilled to be back on tour to play these psychotic songs for our fans. Expect some surprises.”

“On Gold & Grey we have taken some unexpected paths on a labyrinthine sonic adventure,” said drummer Sebastian Thomson. “We accepted sounds and styles that have not appeared on previous Baroness albums, and I’m excited to welcome our fans into our new lair.” Gleason added that creating their new material “without any preconceived boundaries was both liberating and intimidating.”

Baroness recently debuted “Borderlines” onstage during their co-headlining tour with Deafheaven, which continues Thursday, March 14th in Anaheim, California.

Baroness – Gold & Grey Track List

1. “Front Toward Enemy”

2. “I’m Already Gone”

3. “Seasons”

4. “Sevens”

5. “Tourniquet”

6. “Anchor’s Lament”

7. “Throw Me An Anchor”

8. “I’d Do Anything”

9. “Blankets of Ash”

10. “Emmett-Radiating Light”

11. “Cold Blooded Angels”

12. “Crooked Mile”

>13. “Broken Halo”

14. “Can Oscura”

15. “Borderlines”

16. “Assault on East Falls”

17. “Pale Sun”