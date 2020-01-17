Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms Team for Last Summer on Earth Tour

A trio of Nineties pop rockers will join forces for a North American trek as Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket embark on their Last Summer on Earth Tour.

The 34-date jaunt of the nation’s amphitheaters and pavilions begins June 3rd in St. Augustine, Florida and circles the U.S. before concluding July 23rd in the Barenaked Ladies’ hometown of Toronto, Ontario.

2020 marks the sixth time the Barenaked Ladies have staged the Last Summer on Earth Tour, which began during the bygone apocalyptic days of 2012.

Barenaked Ladies’ Ed Robertson joked in a statement, “We know the Mayan Calendar was wrong about the end of the world, but could they have been THAT wrong?!”

Tickets for the Last Summer on Earth Tour go on sale to the general public January 24th.

Last Summer on Earth Tour

June 3 – St. Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

June 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

June 6 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

June 7 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

June 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 13 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

June 14 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 16 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

June 18 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater

June 19 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

June 20 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

June 23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

June 26 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

June 27 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Council Bluffs

June 29 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

July 1 – St. Louis, MO @ TBA

July 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 4 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park

July 7 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

July 8 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage

July 10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 11 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 12 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

July 15 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

July 17 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium

July 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 19 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

July 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

July 22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

July 23 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage