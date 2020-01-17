Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms Team for Last Summer on Earth Tour

A trio of Nineties pop rockers will join forces for a North American trek as Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket embark on their Last Summer on Earth Tour.
The 34-date jaunt of the nation’s amphitheaters and pavilions begins June 3rd in St. Augustine, Florida and circles the U.S. before concluding July 23rd in the Barenaked Ladies’ hometown of Toronto, Ontario.
2020 marks the sixth time the Barenaked Ladies have staged the Last Summer on Earth Tour, which began during the bygone apocalyptic days of 2012.
Barenaked Ladies’ Ed Robertson joked in a statement, “We know the Mayan Calendar was wrong about the end of the world, but could they have been THAT wrong?!”
Tickets for the Last Summer on Earth Tour go on sale to the general public January 24th.
Last Summer on Earth Tour
June 3 – St. Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
June 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
June 6 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
June 7 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
June 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
June 13 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
June 14 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
June 16 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
June 18 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater
June 19 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
June 20 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino
June 23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
June 26 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
June 27 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Council Bluffs
June 29 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
July 1 – St. Louis, MO @ TBA
July 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 4 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park
July 7 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
July 8 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage
July 10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 11 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 12 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
July 15 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
July 17 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium
July 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 19 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
July 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
July 22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
July 23 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage