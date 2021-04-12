Barenaked Ladies Share Colorful Animated Music Video for ‘Flip’

Barenaked Ladies have released a new single, “Flip,” along with an animated music video directed by Stefano Bertelli where the band takes a ride through a musical pop-up book.

The song marks Barenaked Ladies’ first new music in four years, and will be featured on their upcoming sixteenth studio album Detour de Force.

“’Flip’ is about being open to other perspectives,” lead singer and guitarist Ed Robertson said in an interview with Consequence of Sound. “We live in a time where people seem to just dig deeper into their own trenches, without any willingness to see another viewpoint, or even engage in discussion… It’s all yelling, and no listening. I like that saying, ‘We were given one mouth, and two ears, and we’re supposed to use them proportionately!’”

Barenaked Ladies will perform “Flip” this Friday, April 16th, on The Today Show. The band will also be airing a livestream concert, Flip n’ Hits with BNL: A Night of Monster Jams of Pandemic Proportions, on Saturday, April 17th at 9:00 p.m. EST, with an encore on Sunday, April 18th at 4:00 p.m. EST. KT Tunstall will appear during the virtual concert as a special guest. Tickets are available now.

Fans who can’t make it to Flip n’ Hits with BNL will have to wait until next year to be able to see Barenaked Ladies live and in person. In a video released on Monday, the band announced that they’ve rescheduled their Last Summer on Earth Tour for 2022, with an added date in Charlotte, North Carolina. All previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will remain valid for 2022.

Barenaked Ladies, Last Summer on Earth 2022 Tour Dates

June 3 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre

June 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 7 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

June 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

June 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 11 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vino Robles

June 16 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Amphitheatre

June 17 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

June 18 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

June 21 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

June 24 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove @ Harrah’s Council Bluff’s

June 25 – Pryor Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

June 27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

June 29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 1 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lawn at White River State Park

July 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica

July 3 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 5 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark – Summer Series

July 6 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

July 8 – Gilford, NH @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 9 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 10 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

July 13 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

July 15 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

July 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

July 17 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

July 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Amphitheatre

July 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage