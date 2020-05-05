 Barbra Streisand Shares 'You'll Never Walk Alone' for COVID-19 Relief - Rolling Stone
Barbra Streisand Shares ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ Clip in Tribute to Healthcare Workers

Streisand urges fans to donate to DirectRelief for COVID-19 essential workers

Singer Barbra Streisand performs at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Officials say Streisand will serve as chair of a planned performing arts center at the World Trade Center. The announcement was made at a design-unveiling for the long-stalled projectSept 11 Performing Arts Center, New York, USA

Watch Barbra Streisand's new video for "You'll Never Walk Alone" in support of COVID-19 medical staff and essential workers.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for “You’ll Never Walk Alone” as a tribute to healthcare workers and in support of COVID-19 relief.

The song, written for the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel in 1945, was first recorded by Streisand in 1997, but her most famous rendition of the tune was at a surprise appearance at the close of the 2001 Emmy Awards.

As Streisand notes at the beginning of the new clip, she sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone” at that time, nearly 20 years ago, to honor victims and first responders of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Since the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, it has once again become an anthem for medical staff and essential workers.

Visit @directrelief to donate.

The video plays Streisand’s rendition of the song over a slideshow of not only healthcare workers, but also UPS drivers, grocery store cashiers, and other essential workers of the pandemic. It ends with the website address and phone number for DirectRelief, a nonprofit providing COVID-19 relief across the United States.

“DirectRelief supplies protective gear to all our heroes in the United States…Please donate if you can,” Streisand writes.

In This Article: Barbra Streisand, coronavirus, covid-19

