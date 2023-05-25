Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, and Even Ryan Gosling Feature on ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack

The movie of the summer is almost here — and now has an all-star soundtrack lineup to go with it.

Rolling Stone exclusively reveals that ‘BARBIE: THE ALBUM’ will feature Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, HAIM, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, and The Kid Laroi. The compilation project releases July 21, the same day the movie, starring Margot Robbie and Gosling, arrives in theaters worldwide.

What a lineup…and also Gosling. Jokes aside, the star has been known to flex his vocal chops—Gosling sang, danced, and played the piano in the Oscar-winning ‘La La Land.’

And the list isn’t even complete — more artists will be announced as the album’s release date draws near. The project will be executively produced by Mark Ronson, who collaborated with Lipa on the platinum-certified “Electricity” as one half of the electronic duo Silk City.

On Monday, Lipa (who stars in the film as Mermaid Barbie) announced that her single from the soundtrack “Dance The Night” will be released Thursday. The Grammy-winning multi-hyphenate kept the Barbie vibes going this week, living her plastic fantastic life at Cannes, where she unveiled her new collaboration with fashion house Versace.

For some on the project, being involved in Barbie is a self-fulfilling prophecy. The Barbie moniker is one of Nicki Minaj’s long-standing alter egos, punctuated by 2018’s “Barbie Dreams,” which flipped Biggie’s “Just Playing (Dreams).” Now, she’s on the soundtrack.

Sadly, no sign of Aqua on the project. The previously unknown group from Denmark exploded when their cheeky track "Barbie Girl," which included the unforgettable "life in plastic, it's fantastic" bars, became a global sensation in 1997. The track was sampled in 2017's "Not Your Barbie Girl" by Ava Max, who appears on 'BARBIE : THE ALBUM.' Read the oral history of the infamous track, which turned a quarter century last year, here.

The movie’s first trailer arrived last month, introducing a Barbie multiverse and a star-studded cast: Issa Rae as President Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Supreme Court Justice Barbie, Kate McKinnon as a Barbie who’s always “in the splits,” and more. The Greta Gerwig-directed flick takes place in Barbie Land and has a log line: “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis…Or you’re a Ken.”

The Barbie fun doesn’t stop here — the film’s global trailer drops Thursday at noon ET. Plus, Barbie is just one movie on Rolling Stone’s “40 Movies You Need To See This Summer” list. See what else made the cut here.