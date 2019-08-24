×
Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist: Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Black Keys, Beyonce

Emerging artists like Rosalia, Maggie Rogers, Rema, Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. also among former president’s must-hear list

Lil Nas X, Lizzo, the Black Keys and the Rolling Stones are among the artists whose songs landed on Barack Obama's latest summer playlist.

Lil Nas X, Lizzo, the Black Keys and the Rolling Stones are among the artists whose songs landed on Barack Obama’s latest annual summer playlist.

“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow,” Obama wrote of the 44-song playlist. “Hope you enjoy.”

Like Obama’s previous playlists, the songs range from emerging artists (Maggie Rogers’ “Burning,” Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.’s “Best Part,” Elle Mai’s “Boo’d Up, Rosalia & J. Balvin’s “Con Altura”) to rock legends (Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl,” Rolling Stones’ “Happy,” Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ in the Years” and the Youngbloods’ “Get Together”).

The playlist also boasts the summer’s biggest single, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road (Remix)” with Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as recent hits like Lizzo’s “Juice,” Beyonce’s “Mood 4 Eva” and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Senorita.”

Most musical genres are also spotlighted, from hip-hop (Lauryn Hill, Drake, A Tribe Called Quest, Mac Miller) to R&B (Raphael Saddiq, John Legend, the Spinners) to indie rock (Sharon Van Etten, Black Keys) reggae (Toots & The Maytals) and jazz (Charles Mingus).

Check out Obama’s entire summer playlist below:

