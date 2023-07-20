Barack Obama Loves Boygenius — and Janelle Monáe’s Ode to Threesomes

It’s that time of year again when we ask ourselves: “Does Barack Obama really have that good of music taste?”

On Thursday, the former President released his yearly summer playlist — featuring tracks by a diverse set of artists, including Peso Pluma, Kelela, Boygenius, Rauw Alejandro, and even Janelle Monae’s polyamory anthem, “Only Have Eyes 42.“

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new,” he wrote. “Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

Of the new song choice standouts are J Hus’ Drake-featuring song of the summer “Who Told You,” SZA’s SOS standout “Snooze,” Kelela’s Raven song “Contact,” Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana,” and, of course, “Not Strong Enough” by Boygenius.

Three Latin songs made it on the list: Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s “Vampiro,” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebé,” and Bay Area-born reggaetón artist La Doña’s “Penas Con Pan.” Also on the playlist is an Afrobeats song with less than 80,000 streams: “Tempted” by J’calm.

The playlist also features throwback songs by the Rolling Stones, the Pretenders, the Beths, the Bangles, Janet Jackson, Ella Fitzgerald, and Leonard Cohen. Plus, how could you leave “California Love” by 2Pac off a summer playlist?

Last month, Obama sat down with Hasan Minhaj and was asked whether he actually curated his year playlists. “People seem to think, ‘Well, he must’ve had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut,’” he said. “No, man! It’s on my iPad right now!”