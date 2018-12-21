Hear Barack Obama Guest on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘One Last Time (44 Remix)’

Lin-Manuel Miranda is marking the final installment of his Hamildrop series with a remake of Hamilton‘s “One Last Time” and he’s brought out some massive guests, including former president Barack Obama and actor Christopher Jackson with production from gospel great BeBe Winans and Alex Lacamoire.

Aptly named the “44 Remix” in honor of the 44th president, the piano-led song opens with a harmonious chorus that ushers in the soulful remix. “One last time/ For the nation we’ve loved and we’ve made/ Say, oh, oh, oh,” Jackson sings, buoyed by a backing gospel choir. “We’re gonna teach them how to say goodbye/ One last time.” Mid-tune, the former president reads a moving passage from George Washington’s farewell address that is featured in the play, backed by his words echoed through singing atop a soft guitar and piano melody. The song culminates in a celebratory flourish for the “teach them how to say goodbye/ One last time” closing refrains.

Obama’s inclusion in the final Hamildrop installment is significant in that Miranda was inspired to write his blockbuster Hamilton: An American Musical following his performance of “Alexander Hamilton” at the White House during Obama’s term in 2009. In 2017, Miranda and original Hamilton cast member Jackson performed “One Last Time” as part of a farewell celebration for Obama.

In December 2017, Miranda launched the Hamildrops series, which featured new Hamilton-related content. Since then, he released new Hamildrops material each month, which fittingly concludes with this wistful parting-themed song as Manuel bids adieu to the series.