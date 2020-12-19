Barack Obama’s Favorite Songs of 2020: Springsteen, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa

Barack Obama has shared his favorite songs of 2020, a list that includes artists like Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Bad Bunny, Phoebe Bridgers and Dua Lipa.

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year,” the former president tweeted. “As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.”

Like previous favorite songs on his annual lists, Obama’s musical taste spans many genres, from rock (Bruce Springsteen’s “Ghosts,” Bob Dylan’s “Goodbye Jimmy Reed,” Jeff Tweedy’s “Love Is the King”) to pop (Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” Jessie Ware’s “Remember Where You Are”) to rap (J. Cole’s “The Climb Back,” Travis Scott’s “Franchise,” Lil Baby’s The Bigger Picture”) to country (Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over,” Ruston Kelly’s “Brave”)

Obama’s picks also include a pair of Best New Artist Grammy nominees, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage Remix” and Phoebe Bridgers’ “Kyoto” — which happened to be the only two tracks Obama’s picks shared in common with Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Songs of 2020 list — plus emerging artists like Lido Pimienta, Waxahatchee, Faye Webster and Little Simz.

Check out Obama’s full list — which also included Bad Bunny, Mac Miller, H.E.R. and Goodie Mob — below:

On Friday, the former president shared the list of his favorite TV shows and films that he watched while in lockdown.