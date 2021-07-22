Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen Announce Co-Authored Book ‘Renegades: Born in the USA’

President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen will release a joint book, Renegades: Born in the USA, on October 26th globally via Higher Ground/Penguin Random House.

The tome is described as “a collection of candid, intimate, and entertaining conversations,” which began in Spotify’s co-produced podcast of the same name. Published in an oversized, fully-illustrated format, the book will also feature rare and exclusive photographs from the authors’ personal collections and never-before-seen archival material, including Springsteen’s handwritten lyrics and Obama’s annotated speeches.

“Over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility,” Obama writes in the book’s opening pages. “About work, about family, and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

Springsteen adds, in the book’s introduction, “There were serious conversations about the fate of the country, the fortune of its citizens, and the destructive, ugly, corrupt forces at play that would like to take it all down. This is a time of vigilance when who we are is being seriously tested. Hard conversations about who we are and who we want to become can perhaps serve as a small guiding map for some of our fellow citizens.”

“This is a time for serious consideration of who we want to be and what kind of country we will leave our children,” the musician continues. “Will we let slip through our hands the best of us or will we turn united to face the fire? Within this book you won’t find the answers to those questions, but you will find a couple of seekers doing their best to get us to ask better questions.”

The English-language print edition, to be published in the United States and Canada by Crown, will be 320 pages long and include more than 350 full-color photographs and illustrations with a suggested list price of $50.00 in the United States and $65.00 in Canada. The digital edition will be priced at $17.99 in the United States and $21.99 in Canada. A Spanish-language edition will also be available, published as Renegados.

Obama and Springsteen launched Renegades on Spotify back in February.