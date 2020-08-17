 Barack Obama Picks Bob Dylan, Billie Eilish for Summer Playlist - Rolling Stone
Read Next The Best Charging Hubs for Your Devices
Barack Obama Picks Bob Dylan, Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean for Summer Playlist

Beyonce, John Legend, Common, the Chicks, J. Cole, Rihanna, Stevie Wonder also highlight former president’s 2020 mix

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 06: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to young leaders from across Europe in a Town Hall-styled session on April 06, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. Obama spoke to several hundred young people from European government, civil society and the private sector about the nitty gritty of achieving positive change in government and society. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Barack Obama selected Bob Dylan, Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean, Beyoncé, John Legend, Common, the Chicks, J. Cole, Rihanna, Stevie Wonder, HAIM and Outkast for his 2020 Summer Playlist.

The former president’s eclectic collection also includes John Coltrane, D’Angelo, Childish Gambino, Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges and Khruangbin, Otis Redding, War, Nas, Bob Marley and the Wailers, Nina Simone, Sheryl Crow, Billie Holiday, Bonnie Raitt, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Anderson .Paak, Khalid, H.E.R., Tank and the Bangas, Moses Sumney, Teyana Taylor, Jennifer Hudson, Maggie Rogers, Billy Porter, Mac Miller, Chet Baker and Andy Shauf.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer — including songs from some of the artists at this week’s [Democratic Convention]. Hope you enjoy it.”

The 2020 convention kicks off Monday, August 17th at 9 p.m. ET and runs through Thursday, the 20th. The virtual event, which was pushed back from July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take a different format from previous years, with most of the appearances taking place remotely across various venues.

As Obama noted, many of the artists on his playlist are set to perform at the convention, including Eilish, Legend, Common, the Chicks, Bridges, the Chicks, Rogers and Porter.

The Democrat’s summer 2019 mix featured Beyoncé, the Black Keys, Drake, Steely Dan, Lil Nas X, Frank Sinatra, Van Morrison, Lauryn Hill, Sharon Van Etten, Charles Mingus, Lizzo and Mac Miller, among others.

