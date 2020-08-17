Barack Obama Picks Bob Dylan, Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean for Summer Playlist

Barack Obama selected Bob Dylan, Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean, Beyoncé, John Legend, Common, the Chicks, J. Cole, Rihanna, Stevie Wonder, HAIM and Outkast for his 2020 Summer Playlist.

The former president’s eclectic collection also includes John Coltrane, D’Angelo, Childish Gambino, Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges and Khruangbin, Otis Redding, War, Nas, Bob Marley and the Wailers, Nina Simone, Sheryl Crow, Billie Holiday, Bonnie Raitt, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Anderson .Paak, Khalid, H.E.R., Tank and the Bangas, Moses Sumney, Teyana Taylor, Jennifer Hudson, Maggie Rogers, Billy Porter, Mac Miller, Chet Baker and Andy Shauf.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer — including songs from some of the artists at this week’s [Democratic Convention]. Hope you enjoy it.”

Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/2ZFwdN46jR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2020

The 2020 convention kicks off Monday, August 17th at 9 p.m. ET and runs through Thursday, the 20th. The virtual event, which was pushed back from July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take a different format from previous years, with most of the appearances taking place remotely across various venues.

As Obama noted, many of the artists on his playlist are set to perform at the convention, including Eilish, Legend, Common, the Chicks, Bridges, the Chicks, Rogers and Porter.

The Democrat’s summer 2019 mix featured Beyoncé, the Black Keys, Drake, Steely Dan, Lil Nas X, Frank Sinatra, Van Morrison, Lauryn Hill, Sharon Van Etten, Charles Mingus, Lizzo and Mac Miller, among others.