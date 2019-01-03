Barack Obama Hits Billboard Chart With Lin-Manuel Miranda For ‘Hamilton’ Remix

Barack Obama made the Billboard charts this week thanks to Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The former president appears on “One Last Time (44 Remix),” a gospel-inspired remix of the Hamilton hit, which landed at Number 22 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart.

The track, which also features Broadway star Christopher Jackson and gospel singer Bebe Winans, was released by Miranda on December 22nd as part of his “Hamildrops” series, which raises money for various nonprofits. The song’s title is a reference to Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and showcases the former POTUS delivering George Washington’s farewell address.

This is not actually Obama’s first time appearing on a Billboard chart. The president has previously charted twice, landing on two now-defunct charts. In March 2009, A Moment in History: The Inauguration of Barack Obama landed at No. 6 on TV DVD Sales chart and in December 2015 he appeared on the Billboard + Twitter Emerging Artists chart for featuring on the song “Pop Off” by JX Cannon.

Obama is known for his love for music, particularly R&B and hip-hop. He recently shared his end of year 2018 music list on Facebook, which included tracks by Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar and Leon Bridges.