Barack Obama’s 2021 Summer Playlist: Bob Dylan, Migos, Brandi Carlile and More

Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, SZA, George Harrison, Silk Sonic and more also make former president’s annual playlist

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 31: Former President Barack Obama speaks during a drive-in campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belle Isle on October 31, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Biden is campaigning with Obama on Saturday in Michigan, a battleground state that President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Barack Obama

Getty Images

Continuing a tradition he started during his presidency, Barack Obama has shared his annual “Summer Playlist,” with Bob Dylan, Migos, the Rolling Stones, SZA and Brandi Carlile among the artists that Obama has on repeat.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” Obama tweeted Saturday. “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

Like his previous playlists, Obama’s summer picks span all genres and eras, from classic rock (Rolling Stones’ “Tumbling Dice,” Dylan’s “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord”) to soul classics (Stevie Wonder’s “If You Really Love Me,” the Staples Sisters’ “I’ll Take You There” and the Miracles’ “The Tears of a Clown”) to new hip-hop (Migos’ “Straightenin,” Drake and Lil Baby’s “Wants & Needs,” J.Cole’s “Neighbors”).

Obama also shows off his taste-making skills with lesser-known artists like Nezi (“So Hard“), Masked Wolf (“Astronaut in the Ocean“) and Brother Sundance (“Text You Back“) alongside surprise picks from Joni Mitchell (“Coyote”), Miles Davis (“Walkin’”) and Simply Red (“Holding Back the Years”).

Other tracks include Bob Marley’s “Exodus,” H.E.R. and Lil Baby’s “Find My Way,” SZA’s “Good Days” and Carlile’s “Speak Your Mind,” from the Obamas-produced Netflix animated series We The People.

Listen to Obama’s full Summer Playlist below:

