Banoffee Fences With Herself in ‘Count on You’ Music Video

Rising indie-pop artist Banoffee’s debut album is out in February, and she’s released a new single from the LP, “Count on You.”

The music video features the Australian artist sparring with herself and others at a fencing camp (a la The Parent Trap), as she sings about comforting someone in the midst of fighting their own inner demons: “I’ll sit here ’til the lights go down/You can fall asleep/I’ll sit here till the breaks go on/In your head and body.”

“This video aims to take some heavy subjects and speak about them in a light-hearted yet eerie way,” Banoffee explained in a statement. “Working out this balance was probably the hardest part, although falling into a frog and slug-infested, manky ass pond rivals it for first place. There was a lot of sweat, dirt and laughter involved in the making of this clip and it was a thrill to make.”

She added, “My co-director Will McDowell and I had a pretty ambitious vision for the budget we had, and the lead-up was just as hectic as our one shoot day. Training for the fencing scenes and practicing fencing-inspired choreography was so much fun, and like all my videos, I was so happy to be showcasing friends and their skills through my work.”

Banoffee, in addition to producing her own music including two EPs, was a member of Charli XCX’s backing band when she opened for Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour. She will release her debut album Look at Us Now Dad on February 21st via Cascine and Dot Dash.

In October, she released the single “Tennis Fan” featuring Empress Of, with a video directed by Quinn Wilson (Lizzo’s creative director). The upcoming album will include a remix of the Sophie-produced “Ripe” with a guest verse by Cupcakke.

Banoffee has also announced four shows in the U.S. this spring, including sets at Austin’s South by Southwest Festival.

Banoffee Spring 2020 Tour Dates

March 16-21 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 26 – New York, NY @ The Dance

April 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

April 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon