Banks Shares Hellish Music Video for ‘The Devil’

Banks has released her latest single “The Devil,” along with a spine-tingling music video that’s sure to bring about Halloween in June.

The singer co-directed the visual alongside Jenna Marsh, and was inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula and Robert Zemeckis’ Death Becomes Her, both released in 1992. It depicts Banks and her cohort of demons seducing a young man, driving him to a secluded location in a sports car, and ensnaring him in a supernatural ritual.

“This video represents the twisted, surreal, and playful world that I exist in as the devil,” Banks said. “No demon can touch me as I am not tempted by their charm. Give me a rose and I’ll eat it. In this world, I hypnotize and stuff every demon in a box while I dance, fly, and play with my devil sisters. Someone write my new name down.”

In a Vogue profile, she stated, “‘The Devil’ is about being stronger than the demons that haunt you. About rebirth and transformation into the forces of nature we were born to be.”

“The Devil” is Banks’ first release as an independent artist with London-based label AWAL, and is the first taste of a larger project to come later in the year. Banks co-produced “The Devil” along with the rest of the music she’ll be releasing in 2021.