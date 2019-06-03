Banks Plots North American Tour

Pop singer Banks will embark on her first North American headlining tour in two years this fall in support of her upcoming album, III.

The III tour will kick off September 3rd at Rebel in Toronto, Ontario and wrap October 19th at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida. The run will also include a previously announced show at House of Vans in Chicago July 11th, as well as festival sets at Music Midtown 2019 in Atlanta, taking place September 14th and 15th, and Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, taking place September 20th through 23rd.

Tickets go on sale June 14th at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sales for fans and Citi cardholders will begin June 11th at 10 a.m. local time, while a Spotify pre-sale will launch June 12th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on Banks’ website.

In April, Banks released her first new song since 2017, “Gimmie.” The track is expected to appear on III, which will reportedly arrive in July via Harvest Records. The album will follow her 2016 LP, The Altar, and her 2014 debut , Goddess.

Banks Tour Dates

July 11 – Chicago, IL @ House of Vans

September 3 – Toronto, ON @ REBEL

September 4 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

September 6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

September 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

September 11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

September 13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

September 14 – 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown 2019

September 16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

September 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theatre

September 19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

September 20 – 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival 2019

September 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

September 25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

September 26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

September 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

October 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

October 3 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

October 4-6 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 11-13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

October 16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

October 18 – Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues

October 19 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater