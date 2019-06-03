Banks Plots North American Tour

Pop singer Banks will embark on her first North American headlining tour in two years this fall in support of her upcoming album, III.
The III tour will kick off September 3rd at Rebel in Toronto, Ontario and wrap October 19th at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida. The run will also include a previously announced show at House of Vans in Chicago July 11th, as well as festival sets at Music Midtown 2019 in Atlanta, taking place September 14th and 15th, and Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, taking place September 20th through 23rd.
Tickets go on sale June 14th at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sales for fans and Citi cardholders will begin June 11th at 10 a.m. local time, while a Spotify pre-sale will launch June 12th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on Banks’ website.
In April, Banks released her first new song since 2017, “Gimmie.” The track is expected to appear on III, which will reportedly arrive in July via Harvest Records. The album will follow her 2016 LP, The Altar, and her 2014 debut , Goddess.
Banks Tour Dates
July 11 – Chicago, IL @ House of Vans
September 3 – Toronto, ON @ REBEL
September 4 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
September 6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
September 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
September 11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
September 13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
September 14 – 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown 2019
September 16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
September 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theatre
September 19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
September 20 – 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival 2019
September 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
September 25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
September 26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
September 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
October 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
October 3 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
October 4-6 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
October 11-13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
October 15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
October 16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
October 18 – Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues
October 19 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater