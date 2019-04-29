Hear Banks’ Electrifying New Song ‘Gimme’

Brooding pop singer Banks shared her hypnotic new single “Gimme,” her first release since 2017. The synth-heavy track — featuring Banks’ bewitching vocals over a mesmerizing, sharp backbeat — premiered on Beats 1 Monday.

“’Gimme’ is a song about getting what you want,” Banks said of the single in a statement. “It’s about knowing what you deserve, saying it out loud, and demanding it with no apologies. I’m ready to release this into the world and begin a new chapter.”

The singer, whose given name is Jillian Banks, has accumulated over 1 billion streams, with 500 million in the U.S. alone. She released her critically-acclaimed debut album Goddess in 2014, with her follow-up LP The Altar in 2016.

In April 2017, Banks shared the single “Crowded Places,” which was memorably featured in the final season of the HBO series Girls. Later that year, she dropped a single titled “Underdog.” To celebrate the one-year anniversary of 6lack’s debut album Free 6lack, she teamed up with the hip-hop artist for the track “In Between.”

In December, Banks revealed in an interview with Marie Claire Italia that she had recorded nearly 45 tracks and would be releasing an album in 2019.