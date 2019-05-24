See Banks Bend Laser Lights, Spur Dance Party in New ‘Gimme’ Video

Banks creates an otherworldly club, where laser lights bend to her movement and will, slinky synth melodies flavor the moody setting and mesmerizing choreography beckons onlookers to join her in the singer’s new video for her recently released single, “Gimme.”

Banks served as creative director and co-editor for the Matty Peacock-directed visual. It opens on the singer alone in the dark on what looks like a stage before multicolored lasers pulsate to the song’s melody in a pyramid form. As she croons about going after what she desires she grooves seductively in the center of a pit, before it is revealed that others are present. Her moves and songs inspire the crowd to join the primal dance party.

“Got my attention on the prize/Was always something that I want,,” she sings. “And I can see it in your eyes, yeah/Yeah, yeah, yeah gimme, gimme, gimme, gimme, gimme.”

“‘Gimme’ is a song about getting what you want,” Banks said of the single in a statement. “It’s about knowing what you deserve, saying it out loud, and demanding it with no apologies. I’m ready to release this into the world and begin a new chapter.”

Banks recently revealed in an interview with Marie Claire Italia that she has recorded nearly 45 tracks and plans to release an album in 2019. The forthcoming LP will be the follow-up 2016’s The Altar.