Banks Unveils New Song ‘Look What You’re Doing to Me’ With Francis and the Lights

Electropop singer-songwriter Banks announced that her forthcoming album, III, is due out July 12th. She dropped its tortured-love song “Look What You’re Doing to Me,” featuring Francis and the Lights. “The song is about love,” the singer said. “About falling in love, being in love and how you feel when you’re high on love. Vibrant, scared, on fire, excited, and all the goodness in between.”

Banks also referred to III as her “most nuanced” album so far. “Romanticism leads to fierce reality checks, which leads to wisdom, which leads to deeper empathy which leads to greater love. This album documents the cycle.”

Banks previously announced her North American tour dates this fall in support of III; presale tickets are on sale. She released another single, “Gimme,” with a video earlier this year.